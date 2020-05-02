Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 3,637,445 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.04.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
