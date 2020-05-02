Brokers Offer Predictions for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

