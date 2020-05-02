Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Ozk Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $92,126,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,149,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the first quarter valued at $3,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

