SL Green Realty Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Bank of America lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

SLG stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

