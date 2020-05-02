Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.89 million.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

