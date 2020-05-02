Brokers Offer Predictions for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

