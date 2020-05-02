Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSN. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

