Oppenheimer Weighs in on Waste Management, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.62.

Waste Management stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.