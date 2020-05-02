Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Apollo Endosurgery Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 237.39% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APEN. ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

