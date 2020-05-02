SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

