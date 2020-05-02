Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

AJRD has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

