Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDWR. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Radware stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Radware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Radware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radware by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Radware by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

