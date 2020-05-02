On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

ONDK opened at $1.10 on Friday. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in On Deck Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in On Deck Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

