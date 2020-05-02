Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,938,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.70. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

