Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. Citigroup downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th.

Shares of ARGGY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

