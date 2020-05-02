REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Barclays lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.07. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Analyst Recommendations for REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

