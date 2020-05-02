Horizon Therapeutics PLC Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. Horizon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,958. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

