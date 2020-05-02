Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,532 ($20.15).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.17) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 6,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,707 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £102,420 ($134,727.70). Also, insider Benoit Durteste bought 37,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £237,910 ($312,957.12). Insiders bought a total of 56,867 shares of company stock worth $45,909,556 in the last 90 days.

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.27) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 939.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

