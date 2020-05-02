Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

SCFLF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $979.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

