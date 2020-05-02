Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Lowered by Barrington Research

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for GP Strategies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

