Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$15.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$99.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

