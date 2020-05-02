Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOP. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE KOP opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 190,356 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 41,847.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 99,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

