Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$125.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.11.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.39. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 159.36.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
