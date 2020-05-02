Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$125.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.39. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 159.36.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

