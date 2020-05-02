Scotiabank Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$0.60

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 million and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.23. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.92.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.0808602 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

