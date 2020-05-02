Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.40 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.59. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.58.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$87.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

