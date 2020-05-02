Aimia (TSE:AIM) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Aimia (TSE:AIM) received a C$3.00 price target from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AIM stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.65 million and a PE ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.30.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aimia will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

