Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aimia from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

AIM opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $275.65 million and a P/E ratio of 0.27.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aimia will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

