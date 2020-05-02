National Bank Financial Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$14.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$11.81 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.