Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$4.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.86.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.71. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

