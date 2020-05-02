Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

CVE stock opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

