Extremely Negative Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Stock Price

News coverage about Coro Mining (TSE:COP) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coro Mining earned a media sentiment score of -4.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. Coro Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.
Coro Mining Company Profile
