Extremely Negative Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Stock Price

News coverage about Coro Mining (TSE:COP) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coro Mining earned a media sentiment score of -4.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. Coro Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

