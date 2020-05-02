Canaccord Genuity Increases Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$6.25

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.46.

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$4.19. The company has a market cap of $999.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,518,883.02. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,991,330. In the last three months, insiders bought 128,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,243 and sold 254,589 shares valued at $821,827.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

