Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$30.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.83.

Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$32.04. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

