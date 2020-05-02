Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) has been given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

CIA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.