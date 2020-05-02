National Bank Financial Analysts Give Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) a C$6.50 Price Target

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) has been given a C$6.50 target price by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s current price.

CRWN opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and a PE ratio of -195.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$9.75.

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 6,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,566.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,566.80.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

