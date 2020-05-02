Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.17.

LUN opened at C$6.63 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.21.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$750.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

