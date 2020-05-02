Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Raised to C$33.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFI. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

TSE MFI opened at C$25.21 on Thursday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$17.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 42.02.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

