Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 42.02. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$17.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.05.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

