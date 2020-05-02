CSFB Lowers Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target to C$20.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Norbord from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -37.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.43. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$13.01 and a 52-week high of C$44.69.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$492.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.85 million. Research analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,173,556.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

