CIBC Lowers Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Price Target to C$6.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of RME opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 million and a PE ratio of -71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.12.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

