Scotiabank Downgrades Roots (TSE:ROOT) to Sector Perform

Roots (TSE:ROOT) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.50. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.71.

Get Roots alerts:

ROOT opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Roots has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$4.24.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.