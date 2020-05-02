Raymond James Downgrades Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) to Market Perform

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$38.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNC. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.15.

SNC stock opened at C$24.11 on Thursday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

