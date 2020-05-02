National Bank Financial Raises TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

Shares of RNW opened at C$14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

