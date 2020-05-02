Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VET. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.84.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$390.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

