CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.