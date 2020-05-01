Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 26,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 560,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.