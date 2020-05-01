CX Institutional Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 86,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

