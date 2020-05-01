PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,089 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

