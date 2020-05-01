Conning Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $303.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.