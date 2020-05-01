Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $303.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

